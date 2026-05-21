Jalen Williams Day to Day for OKC Thunder vs. Spurs

Jalen Williams has dealt with a lot this season. It started back in the summertime. Before the confetti was fully cleaned up from the Paycom Center floor, the Oklahoma City Thunder's All-NBA swingman had to undergo offseason wrist surgery to repair torn ligaments in his wrist suffered at the end of the 2024-25 regular season campaign. A banged-up wrist with torn ligaments is what Williams played on to help the Thunder capture its first-ever championship as the No. 2 scoring option, and he dropped 40 points in an NBA Finals contest.

Then, just before the season, Williams had to undergo a clean-up procedure on the screws in his wrist to sideline him for the start of the 2025-26 regular season. Once Williams did return to the floor, a pair of hamstring issues limited his action to just 33 games from October-April.

As the NBA Playoffs began, the hope was that the Santa Clara product would be able to have a healthy run as he returned to action down the stretch of the regular season. Though in the second half of Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, he suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, the opposite issue of what he dealt with in the regular season. That injury held him out nearly 30 days, causing him to miss six NBA Playoff games, including the entire second round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Thunder still entered the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year thanks to their ability to sweep the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the opening two rounds. Awaiting them are the San Antonio Spurs. The Bricktown Ballers' core will be faced with the toughest matchup they have seen in their three playoff runs together.

Again, the hope was that Williams could put these injuries behind him for this all-time clash between a pair of 60-win teams. The All-Defensive swingman even said in his YouTube vlog that he was entering the Spurs series fully healthy.

"I haven't had to rush back from my hamstring stuff at all," Williams said in his vlog last week. "I'm actually taking extra days now than what was even originally planned because we were up 3-0 (on the Lakers), so there was no point in going into this series and possibly hurting myself before we have to play the Timberwolves or the Spurs. I'm about to go into another series healthy."

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped Game 1 to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in double overtime and faced a must-win Game 2 on Wednesday. While the Thunder earned the win in this second game of the best-of-seven set, they saw Williams exit in the first quarter and never return due to hamstring tightness.

As the concern mounted, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday afternoon that Williams will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis and will be tabbed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 in San Antonio.

Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams will be evaluated day by day, game to game with a left hamstring injury, sources tell ESPN. He'll undergo treatment and return based on how he feels recovering from the second injury to the same hamstring in under one month. pic.twitter.com/PJDfKWHRhn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 21, 2026

Missing Williams in this matchup for any length of time will be a massive blow to the Thunder as it attempts to repeat as NBA Champions.