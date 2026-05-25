Western Conference Finals Following a Familiar Script for OKC Thunder

In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, San Antonio Spurs took away any momentum the Oklahoma City Thunder gained from Game 3.

The Spurs 21-point win knotted the series at two games apiece heading back to OKC, where two of the matchup's final three contests will be played.

A young San Antonio team rallied with its back against the wall after losing two consecutive games to avoid going down 3-1 in emphatic fashion. The series is reminiscent of a past playoff matchup for Oklahoma City, who is now viewed as an experienced postseason squad after winning a title in 2025.

The year before its run to the NBA Finals, though, the Thunder was a young team getting its first experience in the playoffs. OKC's 2024 squad had high expectations after winning 57 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the opening round, Oklahoma City was matchup up with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. After winning Game 1 against Dallas, the Mavericks won the next two games to take a 2-1 series lead.

With its season on the line, the Thunder fought in Game 4 to even the series, before losing Game 5 and Game 6 to a more experienced Dallas team.

While there is obviously no guarantee that OKC's current series continues to follow that script, the Thunder could play the role of the Mavericks this time around. As a team with playoff experience, including two seven-game series in 2025, Oklahoma City has some similarities to Dallas' 2024 team.

Similar to the Thunder's 2024 squad, the Spurs are obviously a talented team with an impressive young roster that will likely lead to a bright future, but the team is currently less experienced in the postseason.

Falling to Dallas led to OKC adding multiple key veterans to its roster, who helped the team win the title in 2025. Oklahoma City traded Josh Giddey, a regular starter on the 2024 squad, for Alex Caruso, and signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

One key difference this time around, though, is the Thunder's injury situation. Jalen Williams missed Game 3 and Game 4 alongside Ajay Mitchell, who aslo missed Game 4.

Without two of OKC's primary ball handlers, it will be difficult for the team to follow the Mavericks' script from 2024 and win the next two games. If Williams is able to return, though, it may give Oklahoma City the boost it needs to win two of the next three games.