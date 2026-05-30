Injury Report: Two Major Players out for OKC Thunder-Spurs Game 7

The Thunder and Spurs are set to face off for the seventh time in a row tonight, with the winner punching their ticket to the Finals and a meeting with the white-hot New York Knicks.

The Thunder have seen an up-and-down series, managing three wins, though suffering a few injuries and blowouts in the process. The Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs have offered the biggest challenge in the last few seasons for Oklahoma City, with stingy defense and a myriad of tough guard scorers.

If Oklahoma City can push past one final time, it will head to its second-straight Finals. Even on its home floor, which it earned in a down-to-the-wire regular season, it will be a tall task against San Antonio.

The Thunder staff's adjustments have been a major plus over the last several seasons, though, with the team not having lost back-to-back postseason games since May 2024. OKC's experience will also play a factor.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Spurs ahead of tonight’s winner-take-all Game 7:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left hamstring injury management

San Antonio injuries:

N/A

Both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell have officially been ruled out for Game 7, dealing with a hamstring and soleus injury, respectively.

Williams played in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, leaving the second game just seven minutes in. He would be tagged with his fourth hamstring injury of the season.

Williams tried to give Game 6 a go, playing in just 10 minutes. He didn’t look fully healthy, and was promptly ruled out for Game 7. Mitchell exited Game 3 mid-way through, and has been listed out since in dealing with a soleus strain.

The two's absence will be major hits for Oklahoma City, who is missing most of its secondary ball-handling for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The newly-added Jared McCain has stepped up with the loss of scoring and handling production, though even he's been unable to take all the pressure off SGA, who has had a tough series to this point.

OKC’s rookie in Thomas Sorber continues to be listed out as well, having suffered an ACL injury prior to his debut season.

The Spurs remain at full health, having nursed a few injuries earlier in the series, but with every player on the roster active.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off from Oklahoma City, OK, at 7 p.m. CT.