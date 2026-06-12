Isaiah Hartenstein Should Explore Outside Shot for OKC Thunder in 2026-27

Oklahoma City will be looking for some internal development this season, and its veteran big man could make a huge addition to his game.

Over the past two seasons, Isaiah Hartenstein has quickly become an integral piece of the Thunder’s success. From grabbing rebounds and setting screens to shooting the floater that everyone in town has fallen in love with, Hartenstein has given the Thunder more than anticipated when he first signed in 2024.

While his contract situation leaves his future up in the air a bit, it seems like a near guarantee that Hartenstein will be back with the Thunder next season after showing how crucial he is to the team’s success. However, there’s still one area Hartenstein could add to his game that could provide another dimension to the Thunder offense.

As on display to open the Western Conference Finals, Isaiah Hartenstein’s inability to space the floor as an outside shooting threat became an issue for the Thunder. Getting almost exclusively minutes when Victor Wembanyama was off the floor in the opening game against the Spurs, it became obvious where Hartenstein may need to add to his game.

Of course, Hartenstein’s value against San Antonio was clear as the series progressed. Giving the Thunder another body to throw at Wembanyama and some much-needed help on the glass, Hartenstein’s impact in the conference finals was critical for the Thunder.

Yet, in the closing minutes of Game 7, Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren both remained on the bench as Jaylin Williams earned most of the clutch minutes for the Thunder down low. Williams’ ability to body Wembanyama and also space the floor made him an ideal fit for what the Thunder were trying to accomplish with the season on the line.

If non-shooters in the NBA could easily add a 3-point shot, there simply wouldn’t be non-shooters in the league. However, this would be more about Hartenstein returning to his roots a bit, having experience prior to his leap to the NBA playing on the perimeter, plus he’s already shown he can shoot from distance at this level.

Although it’s effectively become a running joke about when Hartenstein will finally hit a three with the Thunder after going 0-of-27 in his tenure, he could still become a marginal threat from beyond the arc. Given that the Thunder are process-oriented, even with championship expectations, exploring Hartenstein’s outside shooting ability should be a priority next season.

After shooting 14-of-30 with the LA Clippers in 2021-22 and putting up an 8-of-37 campaign with the New York Knicks in 2022-23, Hartenstein hasn’t really kept the 3-point shot in his arsenal.

Obviously, it would be unreasonable to expect the big man to suddenly hit league average on legitimate volume, but adding a somewhat reliable corner three or at least showing defenses a willingness to pick-and-pop up top could be massive for the Thunder when the 2027 playoffs roll around.

Even putting up five 3-point attempts across three preseason games this season, Hartenstein could be ready to realize that area of his game again, and it’s up to the Thunder to unlock it next season.