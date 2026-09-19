Jalen Williams Is One Attribute Short Of Perfecting His Game

The Thunder star wing just needs to find the last piece of the puzzle.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to prove themselves next season, and this time with their full roster. The Thunder are anxiously awaiting the return of their star wing, Jalen Williams, and are hoping that he is a piece that will help push them closer to another championship.

Williams was a big part of the Thunder’s previous championship season, as in 2024-25 he averaged 21.6 points and made the All-NBA Third Team. The OKC star is hoping to have the same success this coming year with a full season of play, and his also hoping to add another attribute to his already loaded arsenal.

Williams has almost every skill that he needs to be one of the best wings in the league, and if he can get his three-point shot solidified, his game could be complete.

Williams has had solid three-point shooting seasons in the past, but declined this past season. He shot only 29.9% from beyond the arc last season and made less than one shot from deep per game. While this didn’t faze the Thunder that much in the regular season, there were flashes that showed up in the postseason.

Williams ramped up his three-point shooting as a whole, skyrocketing all the way to shoot 41.7% from beyond the arc, but he didn’t take many shots from deep. This was noticeable as in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Williams missed two big shots from deep at the end of the game.

You can’t blame that loss solely on Williams, but the Thunder are hoping that in the future, he can step up in big moments like this. This could make the Thunder’s offesne more lethal, as Williams on the wing could be seen as a shooting threat as well as a slasher.

This could propel Williams back into the conversation as one of the best second options in the league, and could skyrocket the Thunder back into the NBA Finals just like in 2025.

Williams has already proven that he is a key piece in the Thunder’s rotation, and will be for the foreseeable future. With all of the roster shake-up that has happened this offseason, the team needs stars like him to step up and take over. If the star wing can do this by adding a three-point shot to his game, then he could be the last push OKC needs to grab another title.