Tier Ranking the OKC Thunder's Top Scorers Entering 2026-27 Season

Oklahoma City has assembled a talented roster with players who fill a handful of different roles.

The team is primarily recognized for its defense and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but has a handful of skilled scorers.

Here's a look at where each playeron OKC's roster ranks as a scorer.

Tier 1: All-time scorers

Players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

After averaging more than 30 points for four consecutive seasons and winning two MVPs, Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the best scorers in NBA history.

In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander's point totals, the 28-year-old's efficiancy places him amongst the best scorers in the league.

In 2025-26, the star guard averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range.

Tier 2: Good second options

Players: Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell

Both Williams and Holmgren have earned All-Star and All-NBA recognition as second options to Gilgeous-Alexander, with Williams tallying 21.6 points per game in 2024-25 and Holmgren notching 17.1 points per game in 2025-26.

Williams has show the ability to be a lead scorer when called upon, including a 40-point game in the NBA Finals, while Holmgren is currently at his best as a play finisher and secondary scorer.

Mitchell averaged 13.6 points and shot 48.5% from the field in 2025-26, but showed what he could be as a scorer against the Los Angeles Lakers. With Williams sidelinded, Mitchell averaged 22.5 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field in a sweep of the Lakers.

Tier 3: Bench scorers

Players: Jared McCain, Bennett Stirtz

McCain stepped up for the Thunder as a secondary scorer during the team's 2026 playoff run, and the third-year guard has the potential to rise on this list with another strong season.

After averaging 10.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range in 30 regular season games with the Thunder last year, McCain averaged 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the field and 38.5% from deep in 11 playoff contests against the Lakers and Spurs.

Stirtz still has to prove that he can score efficiently at the NBA level, but proved to be a solid scorer and shooter in college. The No. 16 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft projects to fill a similar role to Isaiah Joe as a perimeter threat.

Tier 4: Role players with other skill sets

Players: Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, Aday Mara, Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic

There are plenty of good players in this tier, but none of them will be recognized for their scoring on a consistent basis.

Of course, any of these players can turn in a strong performance, like Jaylin Williams' 29-point outing in a win against Denver, but this group's primary role lies elsewhere.