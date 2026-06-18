OKC Thunder Could be Wise to Bet on Cason Wallace's Outside Shooting

Oklahoma City has some big decisions to make this summer, and Cason Wallace’s extension may be at the top of the list.

The Thunder’s offseason will slowly ramp up over the next few days, with the NBA Draft kicking off next week and a slew of free agency decisions to follow. While this should be an exciting and interesting time for the Thunder, it will surely be stressful for Sam Presti and company as they try to put together the perfect roster for another deep postseason run in 2027.

Oklahoma City has several decisions to make that will change the short-term future for the team, but Wallace’s potential rookie extension may be the most impactful long-term decision that will be made this summer. Of course, Wallace has already proven himself to be an elite defender and one of the most disruptive opponents for ball handlers to deal with, but the Thunder could be wise to bank on his development from beyond the arc as well.

There’s no question that Wallace could command a significant payday this offseason, given his elite defense and some big contracts signed by players in similar positions in recent years. It also makes sense for the Thunder to ensure his long-term presence in Oklahoma City, especially if the team plans to make him a permanent starter next season.

In the regular season, Wallace shot 35.1% from beyond the arc on 3.7 attempts per game. Those numbers are quite interesting, considering it marked Wallace’s worst 3-point percentage in his career but also a career-high in attempts.

While Wallace had some all-around shooting struggles, making a career-worst 51% of his shots from inside the arc, his regular season stats are only one piece of the puzzle. Based solely on his performance in his 77 regular season games, it wouldn’t make sense for Oklahoma City to expect consistency from Wallace’s shooting next season and beyond.

However, in the Thunder’s 15-game postseason run, Wallace’s outside shooting numbers jumped significantly. He nailed 48.4% of his outside shots while taking 4.1 per game, both better than any of his regular season numbers by a wide margin.

While his shooting alone is something for Oklahoma City to be excited about, adding in his 2.1 steals and 3.8 rebounds a night in the playoffs should make this extension an easy decision. There are plenty of reasons for the Thunder to invest in Wallace’s future, but his outside shooting can’t be overlooked.