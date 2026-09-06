Jared McCain's Importance to OKC Thunder Flying Under the Radar

Oklahoma City underwent some changes this offseason, and it’s only made Jared McCain a more important piece.

Over the past couple of months, the Thunder have undergone some changes as they duck the second apron and prepare for another run at an NBA title in 2026-27. With Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe gone, the Thunder have lost some key players on the wing, and they’ll be looking to others to step up in their absence.

After being acquired at the trade deadline last season, McCain’s playoff run made him a clear piece of Oklahoma City’s rotation moving forward. Showing encouraging signs defensively to go with his offensive skillset, McCain could be a legitimate contributor for Mark Daigneault for years to come.

Going into next season, he’s set to have roughly the same role as he did after joining the team in February. As a backup guard, McCain should be a spark plug for the Thunder off the bench and give the team an extra scoring boost at all three levels.

While his impact on paper can be simplified into being a prototypical sixth man, his importance to the Thunder could be much greater. With Joe out of the picture, McCain is set to be the Thunder’s No. 1 sharpshooter next season, and that position will make him incredibly valuable and important to the Thunder’s success.

As the go-to floor spacer, McCain will be tasked with helping the Thunder’s stars have an easier time offensively. Although the Thunder ran into issues in the past when Joe was in that role, McCain’s all-around skillset should give the Thunder some more versatility.

As a capable creator when he has the ball, McCain can space the floor and also more effectively get to his spots in the mid-range if defenders aggressively close out. While McCain is still on the court for his outside shooting, he’ll be able to add another layer to the Thunder’s offense by putting the ball on the floor.

Ultimately, the Thunder simply need McCain to continue being a serious threat from beyond the arc. Without other clear options to be a sharpshooter, the Thunder will be relying on McCain to give the stars space to work and a good shooter to kick out to throughout the season.

It’s tough to say just how important McCain will end up being to the team next season, but his defacto role as the team’s sharpshooter has already made him one of the most critical pieces of the Thunder roster.