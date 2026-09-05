Will Mark Daigneault Have More Pressure Next Season After Thunder's Offseason?

Oklahoma City’s offseason will cause some changes next season, and it could also have a big impact on its head coach.

After an offseason filled with changes around the league, the Thunder again project to be one of the top contenders for an NBA title next season. With Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins now out of the picture, the Thunder’s rotation won’t look quite the same as it has in years past.

While the Thunder have some capable replacements and have kept their postseason rotation largely intact, there will still be some adjustments to make throughout the year. With several players in their first or second season also looking to make their marks and get into the rotation, Mark Daigneault could have his hands full next season.

Over the past couple of years, Daigneault’s job has been tough due to the plethora of injuries, which have sometimes decimated entire position groups for weeks at a time. Despite those issues, Daigneault has still managed to lead Oklahoma City to the best record in the league in back-to-back years.

Considering how important depth has been for the Thunder in that span, Daigneault will be put to the test next season as he tries to insert some new faces into the lineup. Anytime a team has an influx of young talent, there will be some growing pains, and that’s to be expected for the Thunder next year.

Trying to fit Nikola Topic, Thomas Sorber, Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz into the rotation while also ensuring the Thunder are in the best position to finish the year with the best record again will be where Daigneault feels the most pressure. Considering the current CBA and how team-building will get a bit more difficult for Oklahoma City once it enters the second apron, Daigneault finding ways to ensure his youngest players succeed and can help contribute could set the team up for success for years to come.

Of course, some pressure could be lifted off the coach’s shoulders if the Thunder can get some better injury luck next year. Having as close to a full roster as possible every night could make things much simpler for Daigneault, especially if his big three can stay on the floor together.

The Thunder have put all of their trust in Daigneault for over half a decade, and it’s worked out tremendously, so it should be no surprise if he takes on these new challenges and handles the extra pressure with ease.