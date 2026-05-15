Jayden Quaintance Could Bring Interesting Versatility to OKC Thunder

Despite being one of the few remaining teams in the NBA playoff picture, already placing their name in the Western Conference Finals before losing a playoff game, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder have two mid-first-round draft picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Holding both picks 12 and 17 in an incredibly deep class, OKC could simply target the same group of prospects for either selection, or use both to trade up.

If the Thunder decide to stay put, Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance could be an interesting selection in an area that contenders could always use depth in. Despite having a constant lingering question of health, playing just four games this past season, his freshman tape and all-around skillset still make him a can't-miss prospect.

As a freshman at Arizona State, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game playing 29.5 minutes on average through 24 appearances, all starts. He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee late in the season, missing the entire month of March, entering the transfer portal after the year was over.

If he had eligibility, Quaintance was touted as a potential lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but did not yet meet the age requirement to declare, as he reclassified to the class of 2024 to join the Sun Devils that season. The big man joined Kentucky in was a projected as a highly touted class for the Wildcats.

Unfortunately for him, despite seeming to progress well through his recovery, injuries continued and he was limited to just four games in 2025-26, shutting down his season after a January SEC matchup against Missouri. He played just 67 total minutes this season, but in his limited action, he still showed success.

In his return game against St. John's, Quaintance scored 10 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots in just 17 minutes. Afterwards, the same knee began to deal with heavy swelling that forced him to sit out the rest of the year.

When asked about his health and decision to shut down his season after four games, Quaintance insisted that he was never fully healthy.

"It was the swelling," Quaintance said. "My knees didn't react well after the game, during the game, before the game; the amount of load was a problem."

Despite the injury issues that come with him, Quaintance could fit perfectly in Oklahoma City. He is already built like an NBA big, measuring in at 6-foot-9 barefoot and 253 lbs with a 7-foot-5 wingspan at the Combine.

With the looming contract decision of Isaiah Hartenstein, more depth at the power forward and center positions could be a need for the Thunder come draft day. Outside of Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams and the currently injured Thomas Sorber are the only true bigs on guaranteed deals for OKC.

Quaintance brings incredibly high athleticism when healthy, with elite feel around the basket, which turns into elite rebounding potential for a young center. Despite the risks, he could be a major steal of this year's draft.