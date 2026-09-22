Jaylin Williams Could Become Key Factor in OKC Thunder's Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City has some questions to answer going into next season, and the starting lineup is near the top of the list.

With the 2026-27 season only a few weeks away and training camp just around the corner, the league has seemingly taken shape for a new chapter. For the Thunder, that’s meant a new look after trading away Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.

Those moves have prompted many questions, but the No. 1 answer folks have been waiting on is exactly what those trades mean for the starting lineup. Dort had been a staple of the starting five since his rookie season in 2020, and his departure has opened up a slot at tipoff.

Most anticipate that his spot will go to Cason Wallace, who has been the go-to starter for Mark Daigneault when the usual starting lineup isn’t fully available. While that’s a simple enough fix for a healthy Thunder squad, it could lead to some interesting decisions when injuries inevitably get in the way.

Dort’s ability to start at either spot on the wing was largely thanks to his frame and thickness. While Wallace isn’t giving up anything height-wise in comparison to Dort, he doesn’t exactly have the same body.

That won’t be a problem when he’s starting alongside Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt, but it could be a slight issue when he’s expected to scale up to play the three if someone in the frontcourt goes down.

Obviously, Daigneault will be ready to play three or four guards any given night, so size likely won’t be a significant factor, but in certain matchups, the Thunder may need some bigger bodies. So, when one of Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein is sidelined, Jaylin Williams may be the perfect fifth starter.

Coming off the best year of his career, Williams has proven that he can be a key role player on a championship-caliber squad. Considering he’ll be tasked with playing alongside another big for most of his minutes next season, having him as part of the double-big lineup when one of Holmgren or Hartenstein is out is a clear solution.

Williams started only 11 games last season, mostly when Oklahoma City had neither Holmgren nor Hartenstein available. However, given the makeup of the Thunder’s roster after the offseason, Williams should be a go-to starter when injuries arise to keep that double-big look intact.

His ability to space the floor, battle inside and be a versatile defender should make him a consistent pick for Daigneault when the names on the injury report start to pile up inside.