Kenrich Williams Ready for Any Challenges Thrown His Way in 2026-27

Oklahoma City is inching closer to the start of a new season, and a good start from its veteran forward could be huge.

Over the next few weeks, the Thunder will be going through training camp and getting in some preseason action ahead of their highly anticipated opening night matchup in San Antonio. While all eyes will certainly be on the Western Conference Finals rematch to begin the season, the Thunder will be looking to get off to another impressive start to the year overall.

Although it will be quite difficult to match their 24-1 start from last season, which tied for the best in league history, finding themselves at the top of the standings a few weeks in is certainly the expectation. For the Thunder to accomplish that goal, they could need a solid few weeks to begin the year from Kenrich Williams.

With the departures of Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe, Williams will likely be tasked with filling some of their minutes, especially in the early portions of the season. Although the Thunder are excited about the young players set to enter the lineup, Williams admitted that it will be strange without some of the Thunder’s key pieces from the past few years.

“I mean, it's a different feeling for sure,” Williams said. “Especially with like those guys, actually, Lu, Wiggs and Isaiah, you know, three huge kind of components to our team these past several years. You know, helped us win the Championship.

“And showing up today definitely feels weird. But super happy for those guys and the opportunity that they are getting with their respective teams.”

Without those guys around, Williams’ potentially increased role will likely come on the wing. Without three of the Thunder’s top perimeter minute-getters around, Williams could easily be tasked to fill some of their roles, considering the team’s commitment to double-big lineups.

Throughout his tenure in Oklahoma City, Williams has mostly played bigger, with a large chunk of his minutes coming at either the four or as a small-ball five.

Despite the potential changes that could be coming for his role next season, Williams isn’t concerned. One of the reasons he’s been so useful for the Thunder since his arrival has been his versatility, and Williams is more than confident he’ll be ready for whatever Mark Daigneault tasks him with when the season tips off.

“Everything -- like everything just comes natural,” Williams said. “So whatever I'm put at, position I'm put in, I'll adapt, whether that's on the wing or playing a big position. I'll adapt.”