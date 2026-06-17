OKC Thunder Can't Overlook Kenrich Williams' Importance This Offseason

Oklahoma City has some big decisions to make this offseason, but one of its most important may be flying under the radar.

The Thunder will soon be making moves in what will be one of their busiest offseasons in recent memory. With several players in the mix for extensions or trades, plus a couple of first-round picks to work with, Sam Presti will have his hands full over the next few weeks.

While Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort have dominated the headlines as Oklahoma City’s top imminent roster decisions, the Thunder have another crucial decision to make on Kenrich Williams. Wrapping up his sixth season with the Thunder, having played some key minutes in the Western Conference Finals, Williams is in an interesting spot as he enters this summer.

Throughout the regular season, Williams averaged 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes a night across 56 games. Add in his 38.8% mark from deep on over two attempts per game, and Williams clearly has the ability to make an impact for Oklahoma City moving forward.

With some potential changes and big contracts that could be handed out this summer, Williams’ future in Oklahoma City could be in jeopardy. In his exit interview, Williams noted that he’d love to stick around with the Thunder, which makes sense, given that he’s grown with the team from the rebuilding stage to becoming a champion.

As the third-longest-tenured Thunder player behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, Williams has been a key piece of the Thunder’s DNA for quite some time. Williams has a $7.2 million team option for Oklahoma City to decide on this offseason, and, given the team’s situation, it appears likely that it will decline his deal for 2026-27.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Williams will be going anywhere. Considering how impactful he can be on the court and his clear impact as a locker room guy, Williams may have the opportunity to remain with the team on a multi-year deal worth less per year than his $7.2 million option.

From the Thunder’s perspective, getting Williams back in Oklahoma City for next season and beyond on a value deal could end up as one of the most underrated moves of the offseason. However, as a 6-foot-8 forward with clear physical tools and a good outside shot, there’s always a chance that Williams could command a larger payout than the Thunder can feasibly offer on the open market.

While he might not be the top priority this summer for Oklahoma City, Williams staying with the Thunder could be massive for the 2025 champs.