Kenrich Williams' Return Brings Positional Versatility for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s roster has taken shape for next season, and its latest move could be one of its most important.

After the dust settled from the Thunder’s early offseason transactions, their attention turned to the free agency of Kenrich Williams. Declining his team option for next season, there was always an expectation that Williams would still be returning to Oklahoma City for his seventh season with the franchise.

Agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal, Williams’ return is a welcome sight for everyone within the organization for a number of reasons. Considering his role as Oklahoma City has turned into a perennial title contender, his impact has recently been defined by his role off the court and in the locker room.

While he played some key stretches in the postseason and has always been a professional, ready to make his mark when needed, things could change a bit next season. With Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe outgoing and Lu Dort’s future still not entirely settled, Williams’ size and positional ability have suddenly made him a much more important player for next season.

Joining Jalen Williams as perhaps the only true forwards on the roster, Kenrich Williams’ ability to match up against larger wings and forwards around the league is a luxury off the bench. Without some of the wings who have helped make Oklahoma City so successful over the past few years, Williams can also take some of the pressure off the guards who may be tasked to play bigger or the bigs who are otherwise forced into playing double-big lineups.

Of course, that could also be an adjustment for Williams next season. Throughout his time in Oklahoma City, the Thunder’s roster makeup and Mark Daigneault’s philosophy have led to him mostly playing at the four with some small-ball five sprinkled in.

With the Thunder’s commitment to double-big lineups and their center rotation expanding to five players next season, Williams will likely be tasked with playing at the three much more than he has in recent years. With around 90% of his minutes in the past three seasons coming at the four or five, a shift to playing more on the wing could move Williams back into the type of role he saw back in the early stages of his Thunder tenure.

While it will be an adjustment, Williams’ perimeter skills coupled with his experience playing inside should only give the Thunder a much more versatile version of the forward than they had a few years ago.