Live Updates: OKC Thunder vs. Spurs Game 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are set to face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals tonight. The victor will move on to the Finals, facing off against the well-rested New York Knicks for all the marbles.

So far, the teams sit at three wins apiece, having come by vastly different results.

There will be no predicting tonight’s outcome, as the Spurs may be the more healthy of the two squads, but OKC’s experience and home-court advantage could play a major factor. The Thunder haven't lost back-to-back Playoffs games since May of 2024, though Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are likely the toughest opponent OKC has faced in the new era.

Interestingly, OKC is using a starting lineup that is 0-1 this series.

Below, you can follow along for live updates throughout the game:

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

First Quarter:

Second Quarter:

Third Quarter:

Fourth Quarter:

The winner of tonight's contest will face off against the Knicks over the next few weeks. Below you can find the schedule for the 2026 NBA Finals:

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 3

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, June 5

Game 3: 7:30 p.m. CT on Monday, June 8

Game 4: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 10

Game 5 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 13

Game 6 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 16

Game 7 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, June 19