Multiple OKC Thunder Players Are Set To Take A Leap Next Season

One of the best teams in the league is looking to get even better.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been left with a bad taste in their mouth as they were eliminated in the conference finals this season. Now, as the offseason is in full swing, OKC will have to do everything in its power to make sure it gets back to competing for an NBA championship.

The Thunder have all the pieces that they need, and now it’s all about the work the players will put in to make sure they are the best versions of themselves going into next season. OKC has multiple players who could turn into true stars if they make that final jump next season.

Here are three players who could take that leap next season.

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) moves the ball in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Cason Wallace

The primary defensive guard showcased his offensive abilities at the end of last season, and hopefully, they continue to grow. He shot 48.4% from beyond the arc in the postseason, always finding a way to hit a big three whenever the Thunder needed it.

Wallace has always been known for his defense, as he made the All-NBA Defensive Second Team, averaging 1.9 steals per game. If he can get his offense on the same level and keep hitting shots consistently, Wallace could have a big year.

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) shoots as San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends during the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Ajay Mitchell

Mitchell already made quite the leap between his first and second seasons, but if he is able to steer clear of injuries, his third year in the NBA could be his best yet. Mitchell became one of the Thunder’s best players in the postseason, as he was second in points per game with 15.1.

Now with a full new season ahead, and hopefully more minutes and touches for the rising star, the young guard could turn into one of the best backup guards in the league.

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Dylan Harper (2) during the first quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren

Yes, Chet Holmgren is definitely already a star and has proven himself to be one of the best big men in the NBA, but there’s more to be done. Holmgren’s production took a dive in the postseason after the best regular season of his career. He still averaged almost 15 points and 8.2 rebounds, but couldn’t seem to come through for OKC when it mattered most.

But exactly for this reason, I think he could have the biggest leap of any OKC player. Holmgren has proved he is a guy who will get in the gym and work, and after one of the weakest showings of his career in Game 7 of the conference finals, I don’t think we’ll see that form of Holmgren ever again.