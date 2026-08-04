Multiple OKC Thunder Players Could Emerge As Favorites For The Most Improved Player Award

Oklahoma City has more than enough talent to secure end-of-season awards next year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are more than fortunate to have a lot of young talent on their squad who seem to be getting better year after year and are getting recognized for it. The team has been present throughout the recent end-of-season awards, as they have the reigning two-time MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, Chet Holmgren.

This upcoming season, the door seems open for a Thunder player to take home the Most Improved Player Award. However, it might not be a question of whether the award will come back to OKC, but which player will be the one bringing it home.

The most likely to bring home the award appears to be Cason Wallace. The defensive part of Wallace’s game is already present, but if Wallace can round out his offensive game, this award seems as good as his.

Last season, Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. However, it seemed the young guard was turning the corner in the playoffs, as his shooting percentages skyrocketed. He would shoot 47.9% from the floor, along with an incredible 48.4% from three in the postseason. If Wallace starts to increase his shooting volume, especially from deep, his points per game could go far beyond what he averaged this past year.

He will have more opportunity to do so, as Wallace is in a prime position to move into the starting role now that Lu Dort is gone. With his increased offensive play and now more opportunity to show it off, the young guard could be a favorite for the award early on.

The other Thunder player who could make a case for this award could be Ajay Mitchell. Mitchell might be more of a stretch just because of the leap he already made, but it’s still possible. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points per game this last year, and yet still seems as if he can get better.

Mitchell showed in the postseason that he can be a main scorer for the squad, averaging 15.1 points per game, as he was the team’s second-leading scorer in the postseason. Now, with Mitchell expected to get a larger role this upcoming season, there is a chance that Mitchell could take the Most Improved Player award by transforming into one of the best young stars in the league.