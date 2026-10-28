OKC Thunder Add Highly Touted Prospect in 2027 NBA Mock Draft

The outlook of Oklahoma City's 2026-27 campaign changed just three games into the NBA season.

After taking down the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets by double figures to start the year, the Thunder lost two starters for a significant amount of time, and potentially the entire season. Jalen Williams dislocated his left ankle and fractured his fibula while Cason Wallace suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

After OKC lost Williams and Wallace against the Clippers, Alex Caruso went down the following day against Phoenix. Without two starters, returning to the same heights the Thunder have acheived the past two seasons will be difficult, and the team could take a step back in the win column.

Fortunately for Oklahoma City, though, regardless of how the team finishes this season, Sam Presti and company have the potential to add more young talent during the offseason with three picks in the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft.

In a recent mock draft from Ben Pfeifer, Oklahoma City landed highly touted freshman Tyran Stokes at No. 3 overall, which would add another potential All-Star to Oklahoma City's lineup.

Entering his debut season at Kansas, Stokes is widely presumed to be the top pick in the 2027 NBA Draft after being ranked the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 high school class by 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Stokes offers impressive size, power and athleticism on the wing, which would be an ideal fit for Oklahoma City. In addition to his talent as a scorer, Stokes has the potential to be a solid defender, aligning with the Thunder's scheme.

At No. 21 overall, Pfeifer paired Michigan's Brandon McCoy with the Thunder.

While McCoy was one of the top recruits in the 2026 high school class, the highly touted freshman suffered a season-ending knee injury in an exhibition game and won't play in 2026-27. Despite that, Pfeifer noted that McCoy's athleticism and defensive prowess could grab OKC's attention, also pointing out that Presti has drafted multiple players with pre-draft injuries in recent years.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, McCoy was rated the No. 11 overall player and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports.

Finally, Pfeifer slotted UConn sophomore Braylon Mullins to Oklahoma City with the No. 29 selection.

Mullins was a five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class before averaging 12 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Huskies.