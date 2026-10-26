OKC Thunder Guard Cason Wallace will Require Surgery for Labrum Tear

Per OKC Thunder general manager Sam Presti, Cason Wallace — the team's freshly-inked fourth-year guard — has suffered a left labrum tear that will require surgery.

Presti also reveals that Cason Wallace sustained a left labrum tear — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) October 26, 2026

Just minutes into the Thunder’s Sunday-night tilt with the Clippers, Wallace attempted to fight through a screen, and promptly grabbed around his shoulder area. He was ushered off the court by the Thunder’s medical staff, and would be ruled out for the game at halftime.

Presti mentioned that there is not yet a timeline for Wallace to return, and the Thunder will assess the situation after surgery.

Wallace’s tough news comes off the back of Jalen Williams, who suffered a gruesome left leg injury with just minutes remaining in the Clippers bout. Presti’s update on Williams is that he suffered a fractured fibula and ankle dislocation, and will also require surgery with not current timetable.

Wallace’s injury is especially bad timing given his new, five-year contract signed weeks ago that will keep the guard in OKC for the next half-decade. Last season, Wallace averaged 8.6 points on 43% shooting overall, landing an All-Defense bid in the process.

The injuries are major blows to the Thunder, who seemed healthy just yesterday, with only Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic on Tuesday’s injury report. As of today, the Thunder listed five different players, including Wallace, Williams, Sorber, Topic and even Thunder star Chet Holmgren with right patellar tendinitis.

The new injuries currently feel like an extension of last season, as the Thunder dealt with major injuries all through the regular season and into the postseason. OKC saw numerous players out in regular season games, including Williams, who missed a good chunk of the last year with wrist and hamstring injuries. In the postseason, the Thunder fell to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games with both Williams and budding guard Ajay Mitchell missing time.

Still, the Thunder are a battle-tested organization in terms of injuries, having dealt with Williams' absensce last year, as well as multiple major injuries for Holmgren. Last season, the team was able to achieve 64 wins despite that, and should still remain highly competitive moving forward.

The Thunder will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. CT tonight, the team’s first back-to-back of the season. So far, they’re 3-0 with wins over Western Conference rivals in the Spurs, Nuggets and Clippers, though the recent injury news is sure to have an effect on OKC’s season.