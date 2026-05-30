The Thunder Will Need A Big Night From The Bench Unit In Game 7

The Thunder’s reserves will need their biggest night in the biggest game of the year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have their backs against the wall for the first time this postseason, as they are gearing up for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. San Antonio punched the Thunder in the mouth in Game 6, winning 118-91, and now OKC will have to respond if it wants to keep its season and championship hopes alive.

Oklahoma City will have to give its best game to compete with the Spurs' best game, and it's already at a disadvantage. Both Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams have been ruled out once again for Game 7, meaning the Thunder will be without two key pieces once again.

OKC has had guys step up for it as the series has gone on, and Saturday night will have to be another great performance from the Thunder’s second unit. One of the second unit stars has become a key figure in the rotation, as Jared McCain has started the past two games for the Thunder. He had an amazing 20-point performance in his first start, followed by another solid bout in which he ended with 13 points.

McCain will have to have a big game come Saturday, but OKC will still need that big push off the bench even with him in the starting rotation. The Thunder bench scored an outstanding 76 points in Game 3 and helped OKC dominate that game. Therefore, Oklahoma City’s bench helps them win games, but when it doesn’t perform well, it hinders them greatly.

In Game 6, the Thunder's second group only scored 38 points, leading the team as a whole to only score 91 points, resulting in a blowout loss. This performance can not happen again, and even though some bench players might not see as many minutes in this Game 7 bout, the Thunder’s scoring can’t go dull when they do come on.

Guys like Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace will have to help lead the charge and give OKC a push when they hit the hardwood. Caruso has dominated in games this series, scoring as much as 31 in Game 1, but in other games has failed to make an impact. Game 7 will have to be an instance of him finding his shots and making the most of them.

Wallace has always been one of the Thunder’s best defenders, but has now showcased that he can consistently hit threes. The Thunder guard will likely see a lot of minutes on Saturday and will have to be ready to give the Thunder the boost they need.

OKC will need all the help it can get as it prepares to fight for its season, and a great game from the bench unit will give the Thunder their best chance at succeeding.