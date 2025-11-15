OKC Thunder Gain Key Starter Back vs. Charlotte Hornets

At 12-1 the Oklahoma City Thunder are off to the best start in franchise history. The OKC Thunder have needed to battle being short handed throughout this season missing All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams for all 13 games and counting as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery. Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic have yet to make their season debuts. The Bricktown Ballers have also missed multiple games from Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe while even seeing Cason Wallace miss a game.

Tonight against Charlotte, the OKC Thunder gain back All-Defensive guard Dort after he missed the Thunder's last five games after leading Tuesday Nov. 4's contest with the L.A. Clippers nursing a shoulder injury suffered fighting through a screen.

However, Oklahoma City will still miss their No. 2 scorer, best bench scorer, veteran big man, rookie guard and Jaylin Williams as the back up big man was a late add to the injury report as he deals with a shoulder injury.

The Charlotte Hornets are also banged up. The Buzz City Crew is on the second night of a back to back that went into Overtime last night against the Bucks in Milwaukee during their NBA Cup battle. Tonight, the Hornets are without star LaMelo Ball, Rising Star Brandon Miller, lottery pick Tidjane Salaun, rookie Liam McNeeley, veteran forward Grant Williams and defensive guard Josh Green for this contest.

In what should be an easy win for the Oklahoma City Thunder, against the lowly 4-8 Hornets, the Bricktown Ballers get to insert their defensive-ace back into the starting lineup to give Mark Daigneault's club four of their normal five starting unit members.

Mar 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

Kon Knueppel, G

Colin Sexton, G

Simon Jones, F

Miles Bridges, F

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder should roll their way to a win against the bottom five defense of the Hornets who waltz into this game short handed. Oklahoma City owns the best defense and net rating in the league and should be too much for the young Hornets to overcome. But OKC must take care of business.

The Thunder will get to catch up with old friend Tre Mann who had a highlight reel slam a night ago against the Bucks.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.