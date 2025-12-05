OKC Thunder, Mavericks Without Starters for Tonight’s Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, hoping to move to a league-best 22-1.

With a win, OKC would match the Houston Rockets' third-best start to a season of all time. It's impossible to match Golden State's 24-0 start, but the team could move to a similar 24-1 next week.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the largest driving force for Oklahoma City so far, though they've needed plenty of stellar performances of late to overcome injury woes. All-NBA forward Jalen Williams is finally back from a wrist injury, and seven-footer Chet Holmgren seems to be cruising toward his first All-Star appearance.

OKC has already faced off against the Mavericks once this year, needing to hold Dallas at bay in the fourth quarter to make it out with a win. Though the ever-changing injury report is sure to swap things up on both teams.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Mavericks ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer —Probable: G League

Branden Carlson — Available: Nasal Fracture

Alex Caruso — Out: Right quad

Luguentz Dort — Out: Right adductor

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Chris Youngblood — Probable: G League

Dallas Mavericks injuries:

Dante Exum — Out: Right knee

Cooper Flagg — Available: Right thumb

Daniel Gafford — Questionable: Right ankle

Kyrie Irving — Out: Left knee

Dereck Lively II — Out: Right foot

PJ Washington — Questionable: Right ankle

Both the Thunder and Mavericks will be without major contributors tonight.

OKC is set to miss the same trio it did against the Warriors in Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. The first two are starters, offering two-way skillsets with Hartenstein creating a double-big lineup alongside Chet Holmgren.

Caruso, who will miss tonight’s game with a quad injury, is the team’s top bench impactor.

OKC has continued to use a next man up mentality this season regarding injuries, though losing that trio is a big hit on both sides of the ball.

Dallas continues to be without superstar guard Kyrie Irving, who could be slated for a 2026 return, as well as center Dereck Lively II.

The Mavericks have two major contributors in Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington listed as questionable, though top pick Cooper Flagg is slated as available to play.

The Thunder and Mavericks tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT tonight from Oklahoma City, OK.