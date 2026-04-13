OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Opener Date, Time Revealed

It all begins on Sunday, April 19.

As the 82 game regular season campaign came to a close on Sunday, the Thunder finished at 64-18. The best record in the NBA and sitting atop the Western Conference for the third straight year. This postseason will be different though. While the Thunder are no stranger to the big stage in their rich history since 2008, this is the first time Oklahoma City heads into the NBA Playoffs as defending Champions.

They do so in the midst of a rarely seen parity era in the NBA. The past six NBA champions have failed to even make it out of the second round, much less defend their throne. The last repeat winner in the National Basketball Association was the 2018 Golden State Warriors.

Oklahoma City is trying to buck this trend. On Sunday, they got a favorable result to make life easier. The Denver Nuggets outlasted the San Antonio Spurs in their regular-season finale to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. This puts the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs on the opposite side of the bracket as the Thunder. All OKC has to deal with is the eventual No. 8 seed winner from the NBA Play-in Tournament and the winner of the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers first-round bout.

This puts one projected competitive series in front of the Bricktown Ballers in their quest to make it back to the NBA Finals and has most projecting them as a lock to make it further than the previous six Champions.

On Sunday, April 19, the journey begins for the Oklahoma City Thunder. They will play host to one of the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, L.A. Clippers or Golden State Warriors. That opening game will take place at 2:30 PM CT and be broadcast exclusively on National TV, getting the ABC billing to start the Thunder's title defense.

The rest of the schedule for the Thunder's opening round series will be released later this week. Though this is a huge benefit for Oklahoma City.

As the heavy favorites to knock off whoever survives the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Oklahoma City Thunder will welcome in the winner following their Friday, April 17 win for the No. 8 seed with a tip-time not slated until 9:00 PM CT.

That is a quick turnaround for the already disadvantaged club. Soon the Paycom Center will be blanketed in playoff tee-shirts, paper clappers and the rowdiest fans in the NBA.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's opening round series.