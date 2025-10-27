OKC Thunder Return to Normal vs. Atlanta Hawks
A 3-0 start isn't a surprise for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After all, they are the reigning champions and the odds on favorite to repeat despite living in this parity era in the NBA.
However, it remains impressive to be a week into the NBA season with an unblemished resume given the adversity the Thunder have needed to fight through. Oklahoma City has been without All-NBA swing man Jalen Williams, sharp shooter Isaiah Joe, prized lottery pick Nikola Topic and veteran big man Kenrich Williams all season. Defensive-ace Alex Caruso has missed two of the three games, while his defensive under study Cason Wallace spent a clash in street clothes this week.
Yet, the Oklahoma City Thunder remained inevitable. Against the Houston Rockets, on an emotionally charged opening night, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got off to a slow start. But the Thunder's defense kept them lingering until the league's MVP took over and brought the team home for a win thanks to the offensive output from Ajay Mitchell and Chet Holmgren in the first half to keep the team in striking distance.
Thursday against Indiana, in an NBA Finals rematch, the Thunder needed a 55 point outing from Gilgeous-Alexander and a career-night from Ajay Mitchell to be unbeaten.
After back to back overtime thrillers, Oklahoma City was able to earn a more comfortable win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, 117-100.
The Thunder got back to what they do best. The team had their best shooting night of the year from beyond the arc (37%), forced 16 turnovers, edged out the Hawks on the glass, dominated fast break points, cleaned up on points in the paint to hold a significant edge over Atlanta and overwhelmed the Hawks with second chance points.
Both Gilgeous-Alexander and rising star Chet Holmgren chipped in 30-plus point nights, While Ajay Mitchell shined as a playmaker for the Bricktown Ballers with seven assists against zero turnovers en route to 14 points.
The Oklahoma City Thunder suffocated the Hawks, only letting up 100 points in regulation while bogging down Atlanta possessions time and time again to eventually swell a 24 point lead. After the largest margin in the previous two contests being a 12 point hole for OKC to dig out of in Houston and a seven point lead against the Pacers.
With more shots falling from beyond the arc and the stifling defense from this short handed crew, it was a much needed reset afer a pair of messy wins.