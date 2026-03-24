OKC Thunder Secure Naming Rights for New Arena

This is an exciting time in Oklahoma City. Not only is the City once again booming, growing and shifting into a major player with improved quality of life, events and business they also house the defending NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. A team that is destined for another half decade plus run of success in the NBA. A team that soon will be playing in a new arena.

In the late Summer of 2028, City will open a new arena, a new home for the OKC Thunder. Today, it was announced what it will be called. In a joint announcement the Oklahoma City Thunder and Continental Resources revealed that this new venue will be called the Continental Coliseum in downtown Oklahoma City. This is set to be a 15 year naming rights partnership for the new state-of-the-art downtown arena.

This marks the only NBA team whose venue is dubbed a Coliseum. Around the NBA there are 16 Centers, eight Arenas, two Forums, two Gardens, a Dome and a Fieldhouse.

“We’re grateful to expand our partnership with Continental Resources and for their belief in our organization and in the future of Oklahoma City,” said Clayton I. Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma City Thunder in a team press release. “We really wanted an Oklahoma partner for this transitional moment in the history of our city. We are proud to align with an organization that embodies the resilience, ambition, and spirit that define our state. As a company founded and built in Oklahoma, Continental shares our deep roots and enduring commitment to this state. Continental Coliseum will stand as a lasting symbol of that shared commitment — a place where our fans, our city, and our state unite to create unforgettable moments for generations.”

This is another step in what is a historic process to build and flush out a new top of the line venue and molding the city into an entertainment district.

“Continental could not be more proud to partner with the Thunder in this next chapter. The Thunder is a world-class organization that represents the very best of Oklahoma,” said Harold Hamm, founder & chairman emeritus of Continental Resources in a team press release. “When the Thunder came to Oklahoma City, they changed the way this state saw itself. They proved that even a small market can dream big, compete with anyone, and win with heart and grit. That same spirit has defined Continental from the beginning. We’re proud to call Oklahoma home.”

As Hamm points out, the Thunder arriving in Bricktown has completely changed not just Oklahoma City but the entire state. This new arena keeps the state's lone major professional sport in this market for generations.

“Continental Coliseum is so unique and evokes a sense of pride in the strength and resilience of our community,” Bennett said. “The name represents the spirit of competition and excellence. We're thrilled for the Thunder, Continental Resources, the city, and every citizen who voted yes for the future of Oklahoma City.”

Even the name of this venue has been well thought out and carefully crafted by this winning organization. According to the team's press release, Continental Coliseum will host a variety of events beyond basketball. From top touring artists to family shows to national sporting events, the venue will be a top destination in the region for live experiences.