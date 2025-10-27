OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are now a handful of games into the season, and are already off to a hot start.
They again made NBA history, becoming the first team to ever start a season with back-to-back double-overtime games. They narrowly outlasted Kevin Durant and the Rockets in OKC, before winning Game 8 in a rematch versus the Pacers, leaning heavily on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for both games.
On Saturday they finally returned to form, crushing the undermanned Hawks in a two-way performance that featured all-time scoring games from the combination of SGA and Chet Holmgren, as well as patented Thunder defense.
Tonight, they’ll face off against No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks, hoping to keep their undefeated season alive. Injuries have already played a major factor in the Thunder’s season, and will continue to moving forward.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s bout:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Concussion protocol
Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Low back soreness
Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee contusion
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
Dallas Mavericks injuries:
Dante Exum — Out: Right knee
Daniel Gafford — Out: Right ankle
Kyrie Irving — Out: Left knee
Brandon Williams — Out: Personal reasons
The Thunder are continuing to deal with a myriad of injuries, including to major contributors in Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Holmgren.
Jalen Williams is still dealing with a wrist injury suffered in last years postseason run, and there's currently no timetable for his return. Caruso suffered a concussion in the opener versus Houston, and will be in concussion protocol for at least a few more days.
Holmgren is the only player listed as questionable on the injury report, and his inclusion for Monday's game could be a deciding factor. Through three games this season, Holmgren is averaging 24.7 points on 56% shooting, looking more like Gilgeous-Alexander's primary running mate with each game. He'll be especially impactful versus Dallas, given their front line of Flagg, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively.
All of Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber are expected to be out given their reported timelines.
The Mavericks are dealing with injuries of their own, including Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Brandon Williams and star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is expected to be back some time in 2026.
The Thunder and Mavericks tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT.