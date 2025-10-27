Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The injury report for OKC’s upcoming bout with Dallas.

Derek Parker

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now a handful of games into the season, and are already off to a hot start.

They again made NBA history, becoming the first team to ever start a season with back-to-back double-overtime games. They narrowly outlasted Kevin Durant and the Rockets in OKC, before winning Game 8 in a rematch versus the Pacers, leaning heavily on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for both games.

On Saturday they finally returned to form, crushing the undermanned Hawks in a two-way performance that featured all-time scoring games from the combination of SGA and Chet Holmgren, as well as patented Thunder defense.

Tonight, they’ll face off against No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks, hoping to keep their undefeated season alive. Injuries have already played a major factor in the Thunder’s season, and will continue to moving forward.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s bout:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Concussion protocol

Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Low back soreness

Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee contusion

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist

Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee

Dallas Mavericks injuries:

Dante Exum — Out: Right knee

Daniel Gafford — Out: Right ankle

Kyrie Irving — Out: Left knee

Brandon Williams — Out: Personal reasons

The Thunder are continuing to deal with a myriad of injuries, including to major contributors in Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Holmgren.

Jalen Williams is still dealing with a wrist injury suffered in last years postseason run, and there's currently no timetable for his return. Caruso suffered a concussion in the opener versus Houston, and will be in concussion protocol for at least a few more days.

Holmgren is the only player listed as questionable on the injury report, and his inclusion for Monday's game could be a deciding factor. Through three games this season, Holmgren is averaging 24.7 points on 56% shooting, looking more like Gilgeous-Alexander's primary running mate with each game. He'll be especially impactful versus Dallas, given their front line of Flagg, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively.

All of Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber are expected to be out given their reported timelines.

The Mavericks are dealing with injuries of their own, including Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Brandon Williams and star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is expected to be back some time in 2026.

The Thunder and Mavericks tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT.

feed

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

Home/News