Thunder Star Explains '6 Million' Reasons Why OKC Can't Fixate on 2025 Success

Oklahoma City is ready for a chance to defend its title, but it can’t dwell on its past success.

As the Thunder attempt to go back-to-back, flushing out the memories of last season will be critical. While there will always be plenty that the Thunder can take away from the experience of a championship run, they can’t expect anything to be the exact same this time around.

Although it’s important for Oklahoma City to stay present in the moment, it can’t ignore the pressure of trying to repeat as champions. At practice on Tuesday, Jalen Williams noted the importance of acknowledging the situation but not focusing on replicating the 2025 run.

“It’s something we talk about, because I feel when you try and avoid talking about things, it starts to creep into everybody’s head,” Williams said. “Sam [Presti] made a really good point, and it was just like, you can play the Finals back last year 6 million times, and there’s a lot of times we don’t win it. You can play a series back 6 million times, and you don’t win it. Like Memphis, somebody can get hurt, you just never know.”

Jalen Williams on if they talked about going back-to-back: “We’ve talked about it. Sam made a really good point. You can play the Finals back last year 6 million times, and there's a lot of times we don't win it. Like, Memphis, somebody can get hurt. You just never know. I know… pic.twitter.com/b7zGUsTqqV — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) April 14, 2026

As the Thunder look ahead to the postseason, which will start with Game 1 against the 8 seed on Sunday afternoon, they know that everything about this playoff run will be unique compared to last year. With different matchups and different scenarios sure to come up for the Thunder, taking everything one step at a time will be of the utmost importance, and Williams and the rest of the team clearly understand that.

“That’s our biggest motivator is that we can’t go back in time and replicate any of that,” Williams said. “That’s what makes this really special for us, it’s like a 0-0 mindset kind of thing.”

While Williams joked about how everyone is tired of hearing about the Thunder’s 0-0 mindset, it is also a foundation of the team’s success. Since Mark Daigneault took over as head coach, he’s made it a point to ensure his players understand that every opportunity is unique, and that is on full display from one of the Thunder’s All-Stars ahead of the postseason tipping off.

After a 64-18 regular season filled with injuries, the Thunder have already seen an abundance of different situations this season and had to come through in scenarios it never saw throughout the 2025 championship run. Considering the Thunder’s success all season and their mentality entering the playoffs, it’s no shock that they’re the favorites to win the title yet again.