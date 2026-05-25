OKC Thunder's 3-Point Issues Highlight Game 4 Struggles vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City is even again in the Western Conference Finals, and some better outside shooting will be crucial to winning the series.

On Sunday night, the Thunder had an opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs. However, that simply never materialized as the Thunder were dominated in a variety of areas in a 103-82 loss.

While there isn’t just one area for Oklahoma City to point to in the blowout loss, the Thunder’s inability to knock down threes is certainly near the top of the list. In Game 4, the Thunder shot only 6-of-33 from beyond the arc.

That 18.2% mark from deep is staggeringly low compared to the numbers they’d shot in the first three games, nailing at least 36% of their attempts in every other contest. Along with not being able to knock down the threes, they weren’t always coming within the same flow as they did in those earlier matchups.

With the Spurs switching up their coverage on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder weren’t able to feast off of the aggressive doubles in Game 4. Still, the Thunder had plenty of solid looks from beyond the arc that wouldn’t fall.

After having some big games from deep throughout this postseason, Jared McCain and Jaylin Williams combined to shoot 1-of-12 from deep. With the lack of an outside shooting punch also making the bench less effective, the Thunder’s offense struggled mightily from the cold shooting night.

Although the Thunder’s turnover issues likely would’ve prevented them from winning the game anyway, the ice cold night from deep ensured that the defending champions never got back into the game. The Thunder’s 3-point issues also coupled with the slow starts they’ve been dealing with in this series.

In the first half, the Thunder shot only 1-of-11 from deep. Obviously, shooting under 10% from the 3-point line is a recipe for disaster, but Oklahoma City also only managed to get up 11 shots from outside. Less than a quarter of the Thunder’s first-half shot attempts came from 3-point range, which would’ve been the lowest 3-point attempt rate of any game this season had it held in the second half.

A clear improvement in the offensive process in the second half to get more looks from that range was encouraging as Game 5 looms, but the Thunder need to knock down some more of those looks for the volume to actually matter. Role players tend to play better on their home floor, and the Thunder are certainly hoping that cliche holds true after regaining home-court advantage in their trip to San Antonio.