Thunder Guard Showed Future Star Potential in Sophomore Season

Often, a promising young player struggles the season after their rookie year; the situation, known as the sophomore slump, is sometimes hard for a player to come back from. For Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell, the opposite was the case.

Mitchell's second year in the NBA could not have gone better for the former second-round pick out of UC Santa Barbara, especially after a rookie season interrupted by injury. The Belgian guard averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 57 games and 16 starts this season.

Mitchell finished fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting, being a key part of the Thunder's continued success this season. Unfortunately for him, the injury bug caught up to him in the postseason, missing the Thunder's final four games in the Western Conference Finals, a loss in seven games.

In his end-of-season media availability, Mitchell revealed that it is his first calf strain of his basketball journey, which brings new challenges.

"Just getting back to being a hundred percent, Mitchell said. "Obviously, being out here doing rehab and getting stronger, getting my calf ready, and that's really it."

Entering his second year of a three-year deal signed after his rookie season, Mitchell could have another leap in store following a breakout season. The guard grew both on and off the floor this season, playing like a veteran despite limited professional action.

"Throughout this season, just going through and figuring out how I can help this team and going about that," Mitchell said on his growth this season. That was obviously the main thing for me is how can I help this team and really focusing on that. That really helped me to just go out there and play."

Mitchell excelled at generating constant rim pressure and knocking down 8-11-foot shots last season, but started to get one-dimensional against top competition, leading to struggles. Working on and perfecting a pull-up 3-pointer could help Mitchell take the next step into stardom, as he holds all of the intangibles needed to be great.

"It's definitely been an amazing ride so far, but I just look at it as there's so much more that I feel like I can do better and be better at and so much to build on," Mitchell said on his breakout season. "So I'm really excited for next year."

Before the offseason gets underway, Mitchell sits as a projected crucial piece in the Thunder's puzzle in 2026-27.