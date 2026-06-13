OKC Thunder Can't Assume Health Will Fix Problems in 2026-27

Oklahoma City’s loss in the conference finals won’t cause any significant offseason moves, but the Thunder can’t afford to be complacent, either.

Over the next few weeks, the Thunder’s roster will begin to take shape for the 2026-27 season. With contract decisions to make, the NBA Draft ahead and some potential trade candidates, the Thunder will soon have a better idea of what their climb back to the top might look like.

In the immediate aftermath of the Thunder’s Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, there were plenty of overreactions to Oklahoma City’s issues and some desire for the 2025 champions to make a big splash this summer. Of course, taking a step back, it was clear that the Thunder probably don’t need any massive moves after taking a 62-win team to seven games while missing Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell for the majority of the series.

However, the Thunder also can’t afford to simply chalk up their loss to injuries and run it back as is next season. Sure, the Thunder’s chances of beating the Spurs this season would’ve increased dramatically with an All-NBA forward in Williams or even just another creator in Mitchell, but that matchup also uncovered some weaknesses the Thunder need to address.

Victor Wembanyama’s defense will continue to be something the Thunder have to navigate over the next several years, and finding players who can effectively attack him will be key to another Finals appearance. Of course, much of that could be viewed as a gameplan issue that can be more easily addressed with Williams or Mitchell on the floor, but adding some more size on the wing or at forward could be a solution, as seen by the New York Knicks’ success in the Finals.

Beyond needing some roster upgrades, there are a couple of other key reasons Oklahoma City can’t rely on health to fix things next season. To start, health isn’t guaranteed whatsoever, and banking on a healthier team in 2027 could lead to a similar exit.

Meanwhile, San Antonio’s young core should continue to develop and improve, while also having more experience next season. Add in that the Spurs, while missing De’Aaron Fox, knocked off a healthy Thunder squad in Game 1, and health wouldn’t have even guaranteed a win this season.

The Thunder have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, but the one they can’t afford to go with is complacency.