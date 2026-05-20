OKC Thunder Can't Rely on Outside Shooting to Save Them vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City is looking to bounce back in Game 2, but it can’t get carried away with its outside shooting.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs in Paycom Center for Game 2 after a thrilling Game 1 tipped off the most anticipated matchup of the postseason. While the matchup marked one of the best NBA games in recent memory, the Thunder’s loss also set up Game 2 to be a must-win matchup.

With so many potential adjustments for Mark Daigneault and company to make ahead of Game 2, it’s important for the Thunder to avoid getting too reliant on the 3-point shot. Throughout Game 1, and particularly in some of the clutch moments of the contest, the Thunder’s offense was desperate for some outside shots to fall.

Finishing the game 17-of-45 from deep, led by Alex Caruso’s 8-of-14 night, the Thunder outshot the Spurs and nailed their threes at a higher rate. While that sort of efficiency from beyond the arc would be great for Oklahoma City if it could do so consistently, it’s simply hard to see this Thunder team finding sustained success from range.

Knowing that Victor Wembanyama will be helping off someone, such as Caruso or Lu Dort, Oklahoma City can’t let its hopes of having an efficient offense hinge on one of its streakiest shooters. Instead, the Thunder must do a much better job of attacking the paint and getting looks that will result in consistent makes.

Obviously, the Thunder will need to nail a solid portion of their outside looks to take down the Spurs, but those looks need to come from aggression. If the Thunder get the same open looks off of downhill drives and paint touches, it becomes much easier to replicate and puts more pressure on the Spurs' defense.

If the Thunder continue to settle for the threes San Antonio is willing to allow, it could lead to offensive complacency. That complacency was on display throughout several stretches in Game 1, leading to the Thunder’s offense and overall rhythm relying on 3-point shots solely generated by the defense the Spurs played and not the Thunder’s attack.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell will need to be effective attacking the paint and generating open looks for their teammates in rhythm. Ideally, Oklahoma City will be able to get inside and be effective against Wembanyama in Game 2, but relying on the outside shots San Antonio wants to give up could be disastrous for the Thunder.