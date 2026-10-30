OKC Thunder Fill Final Roster Spot with Project Wing

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Oklahoma City Thunder have filled their final roster spot, signing free agent Ochai Agbaji.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing forward Ochai Agbaji, filling their open roster spot, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/GZBcgvqWQf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2026

A 6-foot-5 wing, Agbaji makes plenty of sense as a flier for OKC, given recent injuries to Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, in addition to its lack of general wing depth. Agbaji put himself on NBA radars with four impressive seasons at Kansas, becoming the No. 14 pick at the 2022 NBA Draft with a title-winning season as a senior.

Agbaji has played four seasons in the NBA, with various stints with the Raptors, Jazz and Nets. At his peak, he scored 10.4 points on 50% shooting in Toronto, but has since struggled to shoot the ball effectively.

Agbaji most recently spent training camp with the New York Knicks.

The journeyman’s game has revolved around his ability to be effective on both ends of the floor. Solid size coupled with high-intensity will help him to fit well with the Thunder from a defensive perspective. He won’t rack up steals and blocks at an All-Defense rate, but should be able to defend at the point of attack moderately well.

Offensively, Agbaji has offered a mixed bag in recent years. His season with the Raptors was impressive, hitting on 40% of 4.0 threes attempted per game. Since then, he’s been largely unable to capitalize on 3-point chances, hitting just 19% with Toronto the following seasons before slightly bouncing back with 35% shooting from deep in Brooklyn.

To that end, Agbaji should be seeing some of the best shot quality of his career in Oklahoma City, playing alongside talented play-makers such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell and the team’s deep crop of big passers in Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and even rookie Aday Mara.

To this point, OKC simply needs bodies, as the roster has already been decimated by injuries just five games into the season. There's a good chance that both Williams and Wallace will be out for the seasno having undergone respective surgeries, and the absence of Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso in recent games has left the depth thinned.

Oklahoma City likely wasn't anticipating to have to fill its final spot, though they'll now have more flexibility with two-way players, and another wing who should be able to hit shots and play defense alongside SGA and co.

The Thunder next take on the undefeated Houston Rockets on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.