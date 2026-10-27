OKC Thunder's Ajay Mitchell Could Earn First All-Star Nod in 2026-27

The trajectory of Oklahoma City's season changed just three games into the year when Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace each suffered what could be season-ending injuries.

The Thunder are 4-0 to start the season, but will have to play for much, if not all, of the 2026-27 campaign without two of the team's opening night starters.

One day after Wallace and Williams went down, Alex Caruso also suffereded an injury that limited the veteran to just nine minutes against Phoenix. With the three aforementioned players likely to be out of the lineup for a decent amount of time, the Thunder will turn to other players to fill the roles left behind by Caruso, Wallace and Williams.

Against the Suns on Monday, Oct. 26, Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell and Kenrich Williams were in the starting lineup for OKC as Chet Holmgren was also sidelined.

McCain and Mitchell could be regular starters for Mark Daigneault's team with Wallace and Williams potentially out for the season, which would likely mean each players stats take a significant jump. Both players delivered when called upon in the 2026 playoffs, and seemed poised for bigger roles this season even before injuries plauged the Thunder.

In his first start of the season, Mitchell delivered for Oklahoma City, scoring a game-high 30 points while shooting 10-of-16 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 9-of-10 from the free throw line. The third-year guard added five assists, two rebounds, a block and a turnover in 25 minutes on the floor.

Mitchell is coming off a breakout second season in the NBA that saw the former second-round pick average 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range.

The former UC Santa Barbara standout took another leap in the playoffs, averaging 22.5 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 25% from 3-point range in four games against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mitchell's showing against the Lakers came after Williams went down with an injury in the first round against the Phoenix Suns. This year, the Thunder will need a similar performance from Mitchell throughout the regular season with multiple players seemingly out for much of the 2026-27 campaign.

If Mitchell can replicate his efficient scoring against Los Angeles for the entire season, he will have a chance to earn his first All-Star selection. While it seems unlikely that many first-time All-Stars will be able to break into a talented group, injuries to the Thunder could give Mitchell enough opportunities with the ball to carve out a spot.