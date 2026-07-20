A Look at OKC Thunder Roster Following Lu Dort Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their offseason work on Sunday afternoon by trading Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks for a trio of second-round picks, the ability to bring their total summer time savings on the luxury tax bill to a jaw-dropping $240 Million dollars. This move opened up a roster spot while also creating a $17.5 million traded player exception.

Oklahoma City has re-signed Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams this offseason while letting Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe go via trades to Eastern Conference Foes. Of those three open roster spots, the Thunder have used just two of them thus far with rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz, selection No. 12 and No. 16 overall respectively in teh 2026 NBA Draft, on standard deals. Here is a look at where the Thunder roster currently sits as the month of July begins to come to a close. The Oklahoma City Thunder will still have another move to make at some point given the open roster spot left behind by Dort but the timing of when and how they make that move is unclear.

OKC Thunder Roster As of July 19, 2026

Standard Roster

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, $40.8 Milion Jalen Williams, F, $41.2 Million Chet Holmgren, C, $41.2 Million Isaiah Hartenstein, C, $23.1 Million Alex Caruso, G/F, $19.5 Million Jaylin Williams, C, $7.7 Million Cason Wallace, G, $7.4 Million Aday Mara, C, $5.7 Million Nikola Topic, G, $5.4 Million Kenrich Williams, F/C, $5.0 Million Thomas Sorber, F/C, $4.8 Million Bennett Stirtz, G, $4.7 Million Jared McCain, G, $4.4 Million Ajay Mitchell, G, $2.8 Million

Two Way Spots

Brooks Barnhizer, G, two years experience, selected No. 44 overall in 2025 NBA Draft Otega Oweh, G, Rookie, selected No. 41 overall in 2026 NBA Draft Josh Dix, G, Rookie, Undrafted free agent following 2026 NBA Draft

Open Roster Spots

The Oklahoma City Thunder have one open roster spot on the standard contracted roster as of today. The Thunder have all three two-way contracted spots in use between Barnhizer, Dix and Oweh. The OKC Thunder have created a $17.5 million traded player exception in the process of trading Dort to Atlanta. It is unclear at the moment how the Oklahoma City Thunder will proceed in filling this open roster spot. In the past, the Thunder have gone into seasons without the entire roster being filled giving flexibility for the future. Oklahoma City once again has plenty of options.