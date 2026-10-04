OKC Thunder Head Back To Tulsa with Pride for Preseason Opener

The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue their tradition of playing a preseason game in Tulsa, OK., on Tuesday as they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans for the preseason opener. This will mark the first of a five-game preseason slate for the Bricktown Ballers ,who are preparing for a title-or-bust season during the 2026-27 campaign as one of the league's favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.

A year ago, the Thunder were unable to make it up North to play a preseason game in the BOK Center due to a scheduling conflict with the venue. Now, the tradition resumes as a way for the team to give back to the entire state.

While the Thunder wear Oklahoma City across their chest, there is no question they represent something bigger. Not only have they brought up the entire City and grown the community, but they have fans all across the state. It is a massive source of pride for this flyover state to have a major professional sports franchise, especially one with the success the Thunder have had in their first 18 years in Bricktown.

Heading North for a 90-minute bus drive to play an exhibition game means more than just the 48 minutes on the hardwood where of course, the regular rotational players will hardly play –– if at all –– it allows families from Tulsa and the surrounding areas to get out to a game at a more managable location and for some, the only chance to be in the building at the same time as these NBA stars given the logistics and price of regular season games in OKC.

"We understand we're the state of Oklahoma's team. We're the professional sports team in the state," Daigneault said. "So we're grateful for our fans, certainly in the city, but all around the state. Going up to that market allows us to get in front of those fans and show them our appreciation."

No matter how much the stars play against the Pelicans in Tulsa on Tuesday, the team does a fantastic job of hosting community events throughout the state year-round, and players are always accessible pregame for autographs and time with fans, with Tuesday in the BOK Center being no different.

It isn't just the Thunder who host games in the BOK Center. The organization's G League team, the OKC Blue, holds field trip dates in the northern city throughout the season to allow kids to enjoy professional basketball statewide.