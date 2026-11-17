Oklahoma City’s rookies have stood out to start the season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have started the season in an unfortunate situation, as multiple of the team’s players haven’t been able to step on the hardwood due to injury. This has made way for OKC’s rookies to make their debut season more meaningful than intended, but it hasn’t necessarily been a horrible thing.

This unforeseen circumstance has given the rookies experience that wasn’t expected so soon and has made OKC’s rookie class one of the best in the league. Bleacher Report recently came out with grades for how each rookie class is performing so far, and the Thunder’s first-year players were given an A.

The group is led by the big man in the middle, Aday Mara, who has steadily improved game after game. He recently helped Oklahoma City snap its three-game losing streak in the team’s win over the Kings. Mara is averaging 9.1 points per game for the Oklahoma City squad and continues to prove himself as a solid role player.

Mara has also been dominating among his fellow rookies. He is first in the rookie class in blocks, averaging 1.8 blocks per game, and is currently third in rebounds per game with 6.5. The big man has had a solid start to the season and will need to continue to do so if OKC wants to compete this season.

Another rookie who is showing out is Bennet Stirtz. The young guard doesn’t shoot the ball a lot, but when he does, it has a good shot of going in. Stirtz has made 42.9% of his shot attempts from three and has made an impressive 91.7% of his foul shots. Stirtz’s role will continue to grow as he continues to show out, and so far, the young guard is playing like he deserves more minutes.

Josh Dix has also seen some time in the rotation, and while it hasn’t been anything to write home about, he has been a great addition to a roster that needs more depth due to injury.

The Thunder’s overall season might not be going exactly how they would have wanted it, with injuries limiting the team’s production, but it has started to prepare them for the future. OKC hopes its current rookies can continue to grow, and if they can, then by the time the postseason rolls around, OKC could be right back in the mix.