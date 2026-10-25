OKC Thunder Injury Report: Every Injury and Status vs. Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the LA Clippers at home tonight, hoping to stay undefeated as they continue to churn through the start of the regular season.

So far, OKC has taken down two Western Conference rivals in the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets, fueled by vastly different performances in both. In Game 1, the Thunder used potent shooting to blow out Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on their home floor. Against Denver in the home opener days ago, Oklahoma City called back its elite defense to leave with the win.

OKC will now take on the Clippers in Paycom Center tonight, a team they're hyper familiar with via multiple trades and high-octane tilts in the last half-decade. LA currently stands at 1-1, having blown out the Kings in their own season-opener, followed up by narrowly losing to their cross-town rivals in the Lakers.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Clippers ahead of Sunday’s bout:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Low back surgery

LA Clippers injuries:

Bradley Beal — Out: Right knee injury management

Brandon Ingram — Out: Right heel surgery

Jordan Miller — Out: Left rotator cuff surgery

Yanic Konan Niederhauser — Out: Right lisfranc surgery

Max Strus — Out: Right plantar fascia tear

The Thunder continue to have just two recurring players on their injury report: 2024 draftee Nikola Topic and 2025 draftee Thomas Sorber.

Topic played in a handful of games for OKC last season, but underwent a back surgery in the offseason, missing Summer League, preseason and now the start of the regular season.

Sorber has yet to make his debut for the Thunder after dealing with a few different injuries.

The Clippers are unfortunately already dealing with multiple injuries on the season, with a good chunk of its roster and rotation listed out tonight.

Five different LA players are listed out, including notable standouts in Brandon Ingram — acquired from the Raptors in the offseason in the Kawhi Leonard exchange — as well as longtime star Bradley Beal.

Beal is continuing to deal with his knee injury into the 2026-27 season, and Ingram underwent right heel surgery. In addition to those two, all of Jordan Miller, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Max Strus are listed out with various injuries.

The Thunder and Clippers tip off at 6 p.m. CT from