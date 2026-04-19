OKC Thunder Looking to Remain Unbeaten in Playoff Home Openers

Oklahoma City is set for its first playoff game of 2026, and its home-court advantage should play a huge role as the Thunder look to go up 1-0.

Since moving to Oklahoma City, the Thunder have experienced the playoffs numerous times, and one of the things that’s made those trips special, and often long, is the home-court advantage in Paycom Center. Last season’s title run was a perfect example of how important it can be throughout a long postseason, but the Thunder have always proven how important it is to tip off a postseason as well.

The Thunder are 11-0 in playoff home openers, consistently using their home-court advantage to alter the course of a series in the early stages. On Sunday, the Thunder will be hoping for another playoff home opener as dominant as 2025’s.

Last season, the Thunder welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies into town for a Sunday afternoon game after Memphis had clinched its playoff spot with a Friday night win. The scenario is nearly identical for the Suns this year, and Oklahoma City will be looking for another blowout win.

While 2025 started with a 51-point win, the Thunder probably won’t be able to replicate that type of margin on Sunday, but expect the defending champions to send some kind of statement to begin the postseason. Of course, this core also hasn’t always been dominant in the playoff opener, narrowly getting past the Pelicans in Game 1 in 2024 en route to a sweep.

Overall, this series shouldn’t be too taxing for the Thunder, and a big Game 1 would be a perfect way to ensure that the tone is set for the rest of the series. While the Thunder haven’t always been perfect in Game 1s, the first home game of the postseason is simply a different type of Game 1.

While the Thunder have also had a few Game 3s mixed into their playoff home opening dominance, the Thunder have almost always been a contender when their first home game of the playoffs is also the playoff opener itself. That’s obviously true again this year, and moving to 12-0 in playoff home openers should be a task this Thunder team is more than capable of handling.

The Thunder have waited all season for this moment and this chance to begin their title defense, and getting to start at home should make for another successful tipoff to the postseason.