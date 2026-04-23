OKC Thunder Must Continue to Take Advantage of Easy Path

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Bricktown Ballers are attempting to be the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to repeat as champions. The past six have failed to even make it out of the second round.

Not only are the Thunder the best, most talented team in the NBA, but their path back to the Western Conference Finals sets up perfectly. Not only do they play the No. 8-seeded Phoenix Suns, who staved off the No. 10-seeded Warriors to clinch a playoff spot from the NBA Play-In Tournament, but their second round matchup is either a hobbled Lakers crew or a horrific Houston Rockets squad offensively.

After the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominant 119-84 win over the Suns in Game 1, the Bricktown Ballers must continue to take care of business in this series. Looking around the NBA, the top seeds have fallen victim to upsets already. The Orlando Magic stole Game 1 in Detroit, the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers split the first two games of their No. 7 vs. No. 2 series with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

Oklahoma City has not lost a first-round game to this point under bench boss Mark Daigneault. Game 1 shows the signs of yet another sweep in order for the Thunder.

It is pivotal for the team to continue to take care of business. While nothing is promised –– besides a better showing from the Suns after two days to regroup –– it is paramount for the Thunder to not take this Game 2, or any contest this series, lightly.

“These series are unpredictable. No 2 games are the same. The minute you make an assumption, you are overconfident, or the minute you go down and you're overly urgent, that can impact your ability to be present in the next game," Daigneault said pregame when asked about the upsets around the league.

The Oklahoma City Thunder breezing past this series in a predictable fashion would not only keep wear and tear off their bodies on the court in what projects to be a long playoff run, but also gives them the rest advantage again in the next round.

Rise and Repeat that process of keeping the first and second rounds limited to five games max and Oklahoma City will have plenty of downtime ahead of their most daunting task, the Western Conference Finals.