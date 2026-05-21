OKC Thunder Must Keep Momentum as Series Shifts to San Antonio

Now is not the time to let up for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were able to even up the conference finals 1-1 after a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, but they can’t be satisfied quite yet. While the series might now be tied, this isn’t a spot OKC would love to be in, considering the series is now shifting to San Antonio for two games.

The Spurs were able to steal Game 1 in Oklahoma City, and now to keep the series at bay, the Thunder need to steal a game in San Antonio. Things didn’t go so well for OKC in San Antonio during the regular season, not winning a game on the Spurs' home court. However, Game 2 has brought the Thunder new momentum that could lead them to steal a game on the road.

Oklahoma City completely discombobulated the San Antonio offense, forcing the Spurs to turn the ball over 21 times. Without San Antonio’s main ballhandler, De’Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper, leaving the game with a leg injury, Stephon Castle was tasked with controlling the ball. This did not work out in San Antonio’s favor as Oklahoma City’s backcourt didn’t let Castle breathe for a second, causing him to turn the ball over nine times.

OKC would score 27 of its points off of Spurs turnovers, giving the Thunder a pleasant cushion to help secure Game 2. Oklahoma City also battled for extra possessions on the offensive glass, as they grabbed 17 offensive rebounds in Wednesday’s bout.

These extra efforts were crucial in Game 2 and, combined with the Thunder’s physical defense, seemed to tire the Spurs out down the stretch of the game. Now, as the series is heading South, the Thunder must continue this trend if they want a chance at beating the Spurs on their home court.

Oklahoma City did well responding to adversity after losing its first postseason bout of the year, as it willed itself to a Game 2 win. The Thunder will now have to overcome a similar adversity as they step into the doorways of the Frost Bank Center in front of a crowd that hasn’t hosted a conference finals game since 2017.

After Game 2, OKC currently has the momentum and will need to use it if they want to play villain and steal a game of its own on the road if it wants to turn the series back in its favor.