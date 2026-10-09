OKC Thunder Preseason Putting Pressure on Nikola Topic, Thomas Sorber

Oklahoma City has seen some encouraging signs from its recent first-round picks, and it could be adding some pressure for a couple of others.

Over the past few days, the Thunder have taken the floor for a couple of preseason contests. Tipping off exhibition play with matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks, the Thunder couldn’t have asked for much of a better start despite losing both.

When the Thunder’s core has played in those matchups, they’ve looked more than ready to keep Oklahoma City at the top of the Western Conference for another season. Perhaps the most notable part of the Thunder’s preseason action thus far has been the emergence of Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz.

The Thunder’s two 2026 first-round picks, Mara and Stirtz have shined in a couple of games and look ready to contribute in their rookie years. Mara and Stirtz have been the Thunder’s two leading scorers in both games of preseason play, and they appear to have set themselves up nicely when it comes to cracking Mark Daigneault’s rotation.

While their performances should make it a bit easier for them to get some minutes when the regular season starts, it may also make things more difficult for Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber. The Thunder’s highest picks in 2024 and 2025, respectively, Topic and Sorber have spent most of their careers sidelined, but they’re both expected to get their chances this season.

After offseason procedures have halted their starts to the season, Topic and Sorber may be falling behind when it comes to competing for minutes. Obviously, Daigneault and the Thunder will give that duo a fair chance to succeed, but the pressure may be mounting after how Mara and Stirtz began the preseason.

The Thunder’s position battles in the backcourt and at center are already fierce with established stars locked in for significant minutes. Considering the immense talent Oklahoma City has overall, finding a way to shine through is tougher with the Thunder than most other teams.

While Sorber and Topic may have added pressure to perform, that won’t mean anything if they simply go out and produce when they return and have their number called. The Thunder will find ways to get good players minutes, and if Topic and/or Sorber can prove themselves, they won’t be relegated to the sidelines just because others are also performing.

It’s impossible to predict how Sorber and Topic will perform when they get their opportunities, but Mara and Stirtz’s performances may have made their tough path to minutes even tougher.