OKC Thunder Rebounding Could See Unintentional Boost Next Season

Oklahoma City has made some moves this offseason, and they could give the Thunder a boost on the boards.

This offseason has featured several significant changes for the Thunder as they look to revamp their roster for next season. With the second apron looming and major financial hurdles ahead, the Thunder have mostly spent their offseason strategically shedding salary to get into a better position for the future.

While the Thunder added a couple of first-round picks and recently signed Spencer Jones to an offer sheet, their offseason was headlined by their departures. Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe were all dealt for second-round picks with no players coming back in any deal.

Key pieces of the Thunder’s rise to contention and the 2025 championship run, that trio will certainly be missed on and off the court. While those moves were mostly financially driven, they may also have an impact on the Thunder’s rebounding.

Last season, Dort, Wiggins and Joe had rebounding rates below 8%, putting them outside of the top tier on the team. Considering the Thunder have had rebounding struggles throughout this era, Mark Daigneault’s interest in using those guys out of position at times may have played a factor.

Considering those three are all on the shorter side when it comes to wings, the Thunder parting ways with them could be a blessing in disguise on the glass. Most notably, the Thunder will be replacing some of their minutes with more big men in Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara.

With Kenrich Williams, Jalen Williams and potentially Spencer Jones also in the picture, the Thunder have suddenly become bigger and possibly more effective on the glass.

The two Williams forwards along with Oklahoma City’s three big men made up the top five in rebounding rate for the Thunder last season. While Jalen Williams isn’t quite in the same tier as the other four, he also won’t need to be next season with Mara and Sorber getting some run.

Ultimately, the Thunder replacing some of their least effective rebounders’ minutes with big men could be the key to Oklahoma City finally unlocking sustained success on the glass. As the double-big lineups become more inevitable for Mark Daigneault’s rotation, the rebounding performance should naturally improve.

The Thunder’s team-building strategies didn’t change much this offseason, but with their hand forced to part ways with Dort, Wiggins and Joe, the rebounding situation could soon look much better in Oklahoma City.