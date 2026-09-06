OKC Thunder Reportedly Doing Early 2027 NBA Draft Scouting Overseas

The NBA Draft has helped build Oklahoma City into a regular contender.

After two years of less than 25 wins, the team's draft picks helped turn the tides and lead the Thunder to an NBA title.

While there are a few key players on OKC's roster that the team traded for or acquired in free agency, pieces like Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams and others were all Thunder draft picks.

Even after a 64-win season and a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2025-26, Oklahoma City owned a pair of top-20 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Sam Presti and company could be in a similar situation in 2027, as the team is set to own a trio of first-round picks in the upcoming class.

While there is a chance the team doesn't use all three picks, OKC could also replenish some of the young talent on its roster with players from the next draft. Recently, the Thunder were checking on a prospect who could be a target for Oklahoma City in the next draft.

According to a report from ESPN's Olgun Uluc, Oklahoma City was among multiple NBA teams who traveled to Australia to watch Dash Daniels at the 2026 NBL Blitz.

Multiple NBA teams have representatives in Bendigo for the 2026 NBL Blitz to watch 2027 draft prospect Dash Daniels. I’m told the OKC Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, and Houston Rockets are here; the Miami Heat will arrive later in the week. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) September 2, 2026

Daniels plays for the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix, who started the NBL Blitz with a 2-0 record, earning wins against the Sydney Kings and Brisbane Bullets. Daniels logged 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals against Brisbane.

The younger brother of Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, Dash Daniels is also a solid perimeter defender who could earn a place in the NBA for his ability on that end of the court. Playing for Melbourne in 2025-26, Daniels averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range on 1.5 attempts per game.

Still 18-years-old, Daniels needs to improve on offense to secure a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft, but in what is viewed as a weaker crop of talent than recent classes, another leap on offense would significantly boost the Australian guard's draft stock.

Listed at 6-foot-5, Daniels seems to align with some of the categories that the Thunder appear to value in the NBA Draft, and could be a solid fit with Oklahoma City's roster. After trading Lu Dort, Daniels could theoretically fill a similar role as a perimeter defender if he continues to develop his game.