Thunder Rookies Could Give OKC Midseason Boost

Oklahoma City made some changes this offseason, and those moves could result in some interesting midseason lineups.

Next season, the Thunder will be looking to climb their way back to the top of the NBA mountain after falling short in 2026. While the Thunder made some moves this offseason and lost some key contributors, their playoff rotation from the past two seasons remained largely intact.

With 10 contributors from last season returning, the Thunder have a clear foundation as they compete for another championship. Considering the Thunder have 10 contributors returning, the losses of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe may not be felt immediately.

Ideally, Oklahoma City will be able to start the season healthy, but injuries will inevitably pile up over the course of an 82-game season. And as the Thunder likely continue to prioritize playoff availability over regular season lineup consistency, their group of rookies could become more significant factors toward the middle of the season.

Including two-way players, the Thunder have five rookies on the roster for next season, plus Nikola Topic and Brooks Barnhizer, who didn’t have notable roles in their rookie years last season. With so much talent on the roster, it could be tough early for anyone to break into the rotation.

However, when contributions are needed midseason and guys like Bennett Stirtz and Thomas Sorber have their number called with more consistency, the Thunder could begin to naturally integrate those young players into the rotation. Their insertions could also have a positive mental impact on the team as a whole.

After spending the past couple of years competing for a championship, it would be natural for Oklahoma City to begin taking the regular season more lightly, especially when the calendar hits January in the middle of an 82-game grind. However, the Thunder have a unique situation with roughly a third of the roster being young, inexperienced players looking to contribute.

As those guys see more playing time, they could give the rest of the roster a much-needed jolt of energy toward the middle of the season. Considering the Thunder have built their identity on defense, any extra juice from the young players could reinforce the foundation Mark Daigneault and company have built over the past several years.

The Thunder won’t be looking for any extra energy once the postseason arrives and the rotation will almost certainly shrink again, but a midseason boost from the Thunder’s young newcomers could be massive in helping Oklahoma City stay on top in the standings.