OKC Thunder Reportedly Showing Interest in Tennessee's Nate Ament

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the potential to add multiple intriguing pieces in the 2026 NBA Draft this summer.

Even after a 64-win regular season, OKC holds the No. 12 and No. 17 overall selections in this year's class, as well as the No. 37 overall pick. Mark Daigneault's team doesn't have any open roster spots, though, and would need to move on from current players to make room for rookies.

With multiple big roster decisions to make over the summer, the Thunder's draft choices could be important for the team's future. According to multiple recent reports, Oklahoma City may have already identified one of its targets in the 2026 class.

In a mock draft published on June 8, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel noted that, "sources said Ament is a player Oklahoma City is high on."

While Siegel didn't pair Ament with OKC in his mock draft, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie slotted Ament to the Thunder at No. 12 in his most recent mock draft, which also published on June 8.

"Sources across the league get the impression that the Thunder are open to many scenarios with picks Nos. 12 and 17," Vecenie wrote.

I’ve heard they would consider consolidating the picks to move up, I’ve heard of them looking at getting rid of one of the picks for a future first-rounder, and I’ve also heard speculation of them moving more expensive rostered players to get under the second apron and then keeping the picks to add more young talent."

In a recent podcast interview, Ament also said that he worked out with Oklahoma City ahead of the draft.

As a freshman at Tennessee, the former five-star recruit averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

While Ament struggled at times during his lone campaign with the Volunteers, the potential lottery pick showed plenty of flashes that indicate he could have solid upside at the next level. The talented forward reached 28 or more points four times in 2025-26, all coming against SEC competition.

Nate Ament vs Alabama Last Night..



29 PTS (10-20 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-9 FTs)

7 REBS

3 AST



He’s Picked it up these last 4 games.. How we Feeling??? pic.twitter.com/fV1AAk8I8h — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) January 25, 2026

With a good ball-handling skills and impressive mobility for a player of his size, Ament has the potential to be a versatile player on both ends of the floor. If he can develop a more consistent 3-point shot, the All-SEC honoree will likely be a valuable rotation player in the NBA.

Ament also showcased the ability to draw fouls as a freshman, earning 10 or more trips to the free throw line eight times.

At the NBA Combine, Ament measured 6-foot-9-and-a-half without shoes, recording a 6-foot-11-and-a-half wingspan while weighing 210 poinds. Coming out of high school, the 2026 draft prospect was rated the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 power forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

To reach his full potential, Ament needs to become more consistent, but there are clearly signs that the intriguing wing player could be a solid piece of Oklahoma City's future.