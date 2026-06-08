Report: OKC Thunder Host Morez Johnson Jr., Jayden Quaintance for Visits

The 2026 NBA Draft is on the horizon.

After being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder's focus has turned towards the offseason, where the team could make multiple roster moves.

Including decisions about Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace's contracts, the team has a pair of first-round picks in this summer's draft. In what is viewed as a talented class, OKC has the chance to add multiple intriguing prospects to its roster.

According to recent reports, the team has hosted two players who could be in play for Oklahoma City at pick No. 12 and pick No. 17.

Rookie Wire reported that both Morez Johnson Jr. and Jayden Quaintance, among others, worked out with the Thunder ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 62.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range on less than one attempt per game as a sophomore.

After transferring from Illinois, where the former four-star recruit spent his freshman season, Johnson earned Big Ten All-Defense and All-Big Ten recognition and was a key piece of Michigan's national championship team.

At the NBA Combine, Johnson measured 6-foot-9 without shoes, recording a 7-foot-3-and-a-half wingspan and weighing 250 pounds.

Johnson's size and defensive prowess would make him a solid fit in Oklahoma City's frontcourt, giving the Thunder another option to play against opposing big men.

Quaintance spent the 2025-26 season at Kentucky after starting his college career at Arizona State.

The former five-star recruit reclassified and started college a year early, averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 52.5% from the field with the Sun Devils in 2024-25.

A knee injury shortened Quaintance's freshman year and sidelined him for most of his sophomore season, causing him to play just four games at Kentucky.

Still, Quaintance's defensive flashes at Arizona State were impressive, and indicate that the 18-year-old could be an elite defender at the next level if he returns to full health.

At the combine, Quaintance measured 6-foot-9 without shoes, notching a 7-foot-5-and-a-quarter wingspan and weighing 253 pounds.

In the past two draft classes, OKC's front office has shown that it doesn't shy away from selecting players who have been injured, as Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber both suffered injuries in their predraft seasons.

Quaintance's size, mobility and defensive upside could lead to him being the next player to fall into that category for Oklahoma City.