The OKC Thunder Are One Of The Biggest Winners Of This Year's Draft

Oklahoma City’s front office has done it once again.

The NBA draft has concluded with the Thunder picking three players at the 12, 16, and 41 slots. There had been numerous rumors of who OKC was looking at drafting, but now that the draft is all said and done, it’s safe to say the Thunder picked some of the best players for their roster.

Senior NBA writer Ben Golliver agrees, as he graded every NBA team’s draft in a recent ESPN article. To no surprise, Oklahoma City’s grade was an A with its three picks.

The Thunder started the draft, taking Aday Mara at pick No. 12. The 7-foot-3 center was a great addition to OKC’s roster, as it's set to aid in the squad's lack of frontcourt depth, and will also help out in the rebounding category, something that OKC struggled with at times last year. Mara seemed like one of the biggest steals of the draft, with OKC not even having to trade up for him when it was previously expected that they would have to.

The Thunder wasn’t done in the first round with Mara, as they traded up to pick No. 16 to grab Bennett Stirtz. The scoring guard out of Iowa is a nice addition to the already star-studded backcourt of Oklahoma City, and has knockdown shooter potential for this Thunder squad.

These two day one picks were some of the best in the draft and are both players who could be in OKC’s rotation from day one.

“The 7-foot-3 Mara is a delight to watch thanks to his nifty passing and finishing around the hoop,” Golliver said. “And Stirtz will bring knockdown 3-point shooting to help balance a defense-heavy backcourt corps.”

On day two of the draft, the Thunder would elect to trade back and pick in the 41 slot, taking guard Otega Oweh. The Kentucky guard is not only a scorer, averaging 18.6 points per game, but his on-ball defense is something that will fit perfectly for OKC this upcoming season.

This is a big offseason for the Thunder, as offseason moves will have to be made to keep the team away from the second apron. Picks like Stirtz and Oweh seem like direct replacements for guys that are rumored to be gone soon, in Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe.

Oklahoma City drafted for their needs as they only needed a slight push to get back to the NBA Finals, and this draft was about as perfect as it could be to do so.