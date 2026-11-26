The Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thanksgiving Eve, hoping to nab a third NBA Cup win against what seemed a far superior opponent.

Ultimately, the Thunder wouldn't grab the win — falling by just a few points due to a shaky crunch-time — but they played a good opponent far closer than previous games, and took strides toward improvement through all four quarters.

Here were winners and losers from the tight Western Conference tilt:

Winner: Alex Caruso

Caruso made his return from a hip injury on Wednesday, and the Thunder were drastically better for it, getting just one of four former All-Defense players back from injury. The Thunder offense has been fine in recent weeks, though its defense has slipped without Caruso, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.

On Wednesday night, Caruso was a one-man wrecking crew, immediately re-infusing the Thunder with life not just on the defensive end, but offensively too. He swarmed with on-ball defense, nabbed steals and blocks off the ball and even knocked down shots to help get and extend OKC’s lead.

In the first half, Caruso entered the ballgame with OKC down big, and was vital in helping the team grab the lead before the buzzer. He would finish that half a +18, finishing with six points, two steals and two blocks.

All in all, he added 11 points, four blocks and two steals.

Winner: Ajay Mitchell’s bounce-back

Young Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has struggled mightily of late, seemingly playing through some discomfort as the team has been ravaged by injury. Against the Wolves, he saw a nice bounce-back relative to his prior performances.

Overall, Mitchell finished with 25 points on over 50% shooting, adding plenty of solid defense and looking like a fine second-option and complimentary guard next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He was finally able to get by the first line of defense on a number of occasions, and hit jumper after jumper in keeping OKC in the game.

Oklahoma City will certainly need him to continue playing to the best of his ability, with SGA’s co-stars in Williams and Holmgren out.

Loser: the Thunder’s NBA Cup odds

With a win, the Thunder’s odds at moving on to the NBA Cup’s quarterfinals was a near certainty. With a loss, the team will be hard-pressed to make it happen.

There’s still a chance, even with Oklahoma City sitting at 2-2 in Cup play with losses to the Timberwolves and Clippers, largely due to the slim margin of error in both losses.

The NBA Cup quarterfinals will be played between eight teams league-wide on Dec. 4.