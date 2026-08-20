Ranking the Five Best OKC Thunder Centers of All-Time

The Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, though it has an illustrious history of winning spurred by some of the best talent.

Coincidentally, most of that talent has come at the guard, wing or forward positions, with adaptable bigs plugging in for rebounding or more.

Below, we'll rank the five-best centers in Thunder history:

1. Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren’s status as a center is in question presently due to Isaiah Hartenstein playing the bulk of the five minutes. Though Holmgren has seen plenty of time at center in recent years and on a game-to-game basis.

Holmgren was the first big in Thunder history to earn an All-Star selection, and was vital to the team’s title run, with its defense not able to function the same way without him.

He’s averaged 16.5 points, nearly 9.0 rebounds and just over 2.0 blocks per game in his career so far, and is tracking to be easily the best and most impactful Thunder big in history if he plays out his entire max contract-plus in OKC.

2. Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka mostly moonlighted as a center, opposed to playing there full time. But did see several seasons in OKC starting as the small-ball five, doing just enough to make the list here.

He averaged a staggering 2.5 blocks per game across seven seasons with the Thunder, helping them to make the Finals once. He finished second, third and fourth in Defensive Player of the Year, and is not just one of the best Thunder centers, but best players period.

3. Steven Adams

Longtime Thunder and fan favorite Steven Adams is largely remembered for his quick-witted quips and sparkling personality, but he was the perfect piece on several talented Thunder squads.

He averaged 7.6 rebounds per game in Thunder blue, an incredible 3.4 of which were offensive. He also established himself as one of the strongest players in the league and best enforcers.

4. Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein was re-signed to a longer term deal this offseason, locking in one of the most impactful bigs in franchise history. He’s an adept rebounder, interior scorer, passer and more, and works splendidly in the team’s two-way core.

Hartenstein’s sole knock is having only spent two seasons in OKC, both of which were stellar with more on the way.

5. Kendrick Perkins

Now-analyst Kendrick Perkins was acquired from Boston via trade as a vital piece to what the Thunder were building with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

He started for the better part of three of the franchise’s best seasons, providing plenty of rebounding and some rim protection.

Honorable Mentions: Al Horford, Nick Collison

Al Horford is among the most singularly talented centers ever deployed by OKC, but played in just a handful of games across one season.

Nick Collison is the only Thunder player, so far, to have his jersey retired. Though he was largely a bench player, fueled by his competitive drive and hustle.