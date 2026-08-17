Isaiah Hartenstein will Continue to be Irreplaceable for OKC Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein has played his role perfectly in his two seasons in Oklahoma City. The 2025 Thunder champion has brought physicality and a high basketball IQ to a young roster in a needed position.

When on the floor, Hartenstein has been one of the team's most impactful players, making his presence felt on offense despite being a non-shooter from deep and using his size and strength to play plus defense and clean up the glass. He's been a key veteran in Oklahoma City both on and off the court, in and out of basketball.

Just by looking at box score numbers, he's just a usual good starting big man, with 10.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game across 104 appearances and 99 starts in Thunder blue. But when you factor in his screening ability and leadership with the young players, he's irreplaceable.

"If you wanna win a championship, there’s gotta be sacrifices," Hartenstein said after Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. "That's what I'm ready to do. If it's sacrificing minutes or sacrificing what I want to do on offense or defense. Whatever the team needs."

After agreeing to a new deal to have him under contract with the Thunder until 2029, the same leadership expectations are placed on the German big. Now, he has a roster that may be more reliant on fresh, younger faces than the previous year.

Hartenstein has helped each of the young guards he's played alongside in Oklahoma City, especially Ajay Mitchell in his second-year breakout season. Mitchell and Hartenstein had a +18.2 net rating together on the floor last season, with the eye test confirming the positives. Both players have threatening floaters, leaving one of the two open for a push shot.

The former New York Knick is a stellar screen-setter, allowing players like Mitchell and Jared McCain to wrap around and find any looks they like. McCain and Hartenstein grew a strong bond with each other when the playoffs rolled around, with the Duke product finding a plethora of open 3-point looks off his screens and passes.

The same can be said about rookie point guard Bennett Stirtz. After showcasing high pick-and-roll potential throughout his four-year collegiate career, Stirtz would greatly benefit from playing alongside the team's best screener early in his career. The Iowa product has shown strong movement shooting ability as well, leaving him an option for Hartenstein's patented dribble-handoff, which he ran with McCain and Isaiah Joe throughout his Thunder career.

Entering his third year with the franchise, Hartenstein's all-around impact is just as important as when he joined the team.